Packers Star Josh Jacobs Wore 'Cheesehead' Cleats In Green Bay Win

Josh Jacobs is fittin' in just fine in Green Bay ... the Pro Bowl running back copped a pair of custom cleats, inspired by the fan base's iconic "Cheesehead" look during the Packer's win on Sunday!

You might've noticed the dope spikes on Jacobs' feet during the Packers vs. Titans game at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville ... where GB handed Tennessee their third consecutive loss of the season.

TMZ Sports has learned the cleats -- designed by his go-to sneaker guy, Luke Dangler -- were built on the Nike Vapor Edge 360 cleat ... and are covered in Packers green and yellow. But, the coolest part is the Swiss cheese holes painted on 'em.

While Jacobs only ran for 40+ yards during the game ... the Packers came up with a big 30-14 win over Will Levis and the Titans.

FYI, Josh ran for 151 yards last week.

It's Jacobs' first season with the Packers following his departure from the Las Vegas Raiders after five seasons ... and Luke loved the Cheesehead theme.

Plus, they've got more in store.

"We got a lot of crazy pairs coming this season," Luke told us ... "I'd definitely say what we do this season will really solidify Josh Jacobs as one of the biggest cleat kings in the league as if he wasn't already."

Jacobs wasn't thrilled with how things ended in Las Vegas ... especially after the team placed the franchise tag on him last season.

"You want me to come back on a discount and lose?" Jacobs said about leaving Sin City in June ... "I don't know how I feel about that."