Raiders' Josh Jacobs Honors Virgil Abloh With Off-White Cleats

Josh Jacobs hit the field in style on Sunday ... the Las Vegas Raiders running back rocked cleats honoring the late, great Virgil Abloh, who recently passed away at the age of 41.

The NFL allowed players to wear custom cleats in Week 13 to raise awareness and money for causes close to the players' hearts ... so Jacobs decided to honor the former artistic director of Louis Vuitton and Off-White founder.

As you can see, the cleat design was pretty dope. They were yellow and blue and featured the words "RIP Virgil" with Virgil's patented "Off-White" trademark.

Virgil -- who was loved by many in the entertainment industry -- passed away in late November after privately battling cancer for years ... and it's clear that his death reverberated in both the fashion and sports world.

We've seen athletes in the NBA -- like Miami's P.J. Tucker -- show respect by wearing a pair of Off-White Jordan 5s with a special tribute on them.

Jacobs appears to be the first NFL player to wear cleats honoring the fashion icon.