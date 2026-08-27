Tony Romo 'Accepts Full Responsibility' For OWI Arrest
Tony Romo I'm Talking to CBS About TV Return After OWI Arrest
Tony Romo is owning up to that OWI bust in the wake of his 3 new citations ... and in talks with CBS about potentially returning to his job, TMZ has learned.
A spokesperson tells TMZ ... "Tony accepts full responsibility for his actions and has taken proactive steps to ensure that this isolated civil matter is properly resolved."
They also tell us ... "We are working with local authorities to bring this matter to a close and we are communicating with CBS about next steps."
As you know, the NFL analyst and ex-Dallas Cowboys quarterback was busted last month in Wisconsin for driving under the influence.
And as we reported earlier, Romo's facing 3 new citations in the case -- first-offense operating while intoxicated, unsafe passing on the right side, and possessing open intoxicants in his vehicle.
He failed a field sobriety test when he was pulled over in July and was placed under arrest. CBS Sports put him on indefinite leave after the incident.