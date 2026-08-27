Tony Romo 'Accepts Full Responsibility' For OWI Arrest

Tony Romo is owning up to that OWI bust in the wake of his 3 new citations ... and in talks with CBS about potentially returning to his job, TMZ has learned.

A spokesperson tells TMZ ... "Tony accepts full responsibility for his actions and has taken proactive steps to ensure that this isolated civil matter is properly resolved."

Play video content Video: Tony Romo Says He Was Off to See His Grandparents Before OWI Bust Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office

They also tell us ... "We are working with local authorities to bring this matter to a close and we are communicating with CBS about next steps."

As you know, the NFL analyst and ex-Dallas Cowboys quarterback was busted last month in Wisconsin for driving under the influence.

Play video content Video: Tony Romo Fails Sobriety Tests During OWI Arrest Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office

And as we reported earlier, Romo's facing 3 new citations in the case -- first-offense operating while intoxicated, unsafe passing on the right side, and possessing open intoxicants in his vehicle.