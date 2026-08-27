J. Cole Cancels Sacramento Concert After Crew Member Killed

J. Cole has canceled his Sacramento concert after a member of his touring crew was killed in a trucking accident Thursday morning.

In a statement, Cole's team says, "Following the tragic passing of a member of the touring crew in a trucking accident this morning," his scheduled performance at Golden 1 Center on August 27 has been called off.

The team adds, "Our thoughts are with the crew member’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."

The driver was hauling equipment for Cole’s show when the big rig overturned on southbound Interstate 5 near Woodland, California. The crash happened around 6:00 AM, and CHP says the driver was the truck's only occupant.