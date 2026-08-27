Lindsay Clancy 'Scared' and 'Nervous' Amid Jury Deliberations

Lindsay Clancy is "scared" and "nervous" as the jury deliberates her case ... at least according to her lawyer.

Kevin Reddington said on Thursday Lindsay is worried as the jury entered their first day of deliberations ... but he remains optimistic.

As he left court, he stated ... "I think that they have to weigh all of this evidence, and I believe that the government ultimately has not proven their case."

The jury began deliberating earlier in the day about whether or not Lindsay is criminally responsible for the deaths of her 3 kids.

As you know, prosecutors argued that Lindsay acted intentionally and strangled her young children to death in their home back in 2023.

But Reddington maintained that Lindsay was in the throes of postpartum psychosis when her kids were killed.

The case has garnered quite a bit of media attention ... sparking a discourse about the mental health care system, postpartum resources, and how society treats women at large.

It's also captivated social media sleuths ... who have spent weeks analyzing apparent inconsistencies in Patrick Clancy's version of events.

Lindsay has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the deaths of her three children -- 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan.