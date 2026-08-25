Lindsay Clancy's Lawyer Tears Into Psychologist Over Postpartum Advice

Play video content Video: Lindsay Clancy’s Attorney Blasts Psychologist Over Postpartum Guidance Court TV

Here's Lindsay Clancy's attorney ripping a forensic psychologist who testified that she should have done more legwork to address her alleged mental health issues ... before she snapped and allegedly murdered her three kids.

In a heated moment from Lindsay's murder trial Tuesday, defense attorney Kevin Reddington hammers Dr. Kirk Heilbrun over his testimony that Lindsay should've asked for advice from friends and family -- and looked up medications herself when she was feeling her postpartum symptoms before the kids were strangled to death.

Reddington was blown away by the testimony ... and tried to use the statement to show how his client was not properly cared for by other doctors prior to the horrific events.

Heilbrun pushed back on the attack ... saying that seeking help from friends and family -- in addition to doctors -- is the "human" thing to do.

Play video content Video: Lindsay Clancy's Attorney Challenges Forensic Psychologist In Court Court TV

Lindsay's attorney also noted that her memory wasn't entirely accurate and might have been in an altered state.

Heilbrun was also a part of a mistrial bid from Reddington ... who made the request yesterday after the forensic psychologist brought up Lindsay's belief that she and her children would be together in heaven ... and referenced Catholic teachings on suicide being a "mortal sin." The judge said no dice.

Lindsay has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the deaths of her three children -- 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan.