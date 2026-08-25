Dolly Parton Was Dealing With Late Husband Carl's Estate When She Died

Dolly Parton was in the process of handling her late husband Carl Dean's estate when she passed away ... TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained court docs filed by Dolly in May 2025, two months after Carl died at the age of 82. According to the filing, Carl signed a will in 2012, which essentially put the country star in charge of his estate.

Carl's will said he was married to Dolly, and they had no children. The paperwork said Carl had five nieces and nephews, while Dolly had 14 nieces and nephews.

The will said he gave all of his personal effects, including her photos, costumes, jewelry, and musical instruments, to Dolly, unless she passed before him.

Carl instructed his stake in Dolly's personal effects to be distributed among Carl and Dolly's nieces and nephews.