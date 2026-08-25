Dolly Parton Remembered by Reba McEntire in Emotional Tribute

There'll Never Be Another Dolly Parton!!!

Reba McEntire is saying goodbye to her longtime friend Dolly Parton ... sharing a deeply personal tribute after learning of the country icon's death.

Reba wrote Dolly had "passed onto the higher and greater side" ... thanking her for everything she gave the world through her music, love, and "huge huge heart."

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She added, "There will never ever be another you" ... saying fans will cherish every memory and every note Dolly ever sang.

Reba also said she believes Dolly is now having "a blast in heaven" singing with family and friends who died before her.

The country star closed on an especially personal note ... saying she'll never forget the first time she met Dolly or their final conversation.

Reba and Dolly had been close for decades ... sharing stages, award-show moments and plenty of love for one another over the years.

Her tribute joins a wave of emotional messages pouring in from stars across music and Hollywood.

As we reported ... Dolly died Tuesday morning at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville after being admitted early Friday with kidney and autoimmune issues. She was 80.