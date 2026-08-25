President Trump Orders Flags Lowered For Dolly Parton Death

Donald Trump has announced a national mourning period for Dolly Parton ... ordering American flags to be lowered for one week.

POTUS jumped on Truth Social to pay tribute to Dolly after her sudden death Tuesday ... writing, "There has never been anyone like her, and never will."

Trump then announced that -- beginning at 6 PM Tuesday -- American flags across the country should be lowered to honor her legacy.

The Prez ended his message with, "Rest in Peace, Dolly! The World loves you."

As we reported ... Dolly passed away this morning in the hospital, a few days after she was admitted to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville with kidney and autoimmune issues.

Dolly's head of security, Bryan Seaver -- who is also her nephew -- announced her death via social media.

The American icon dealt with a series of issues over the past few months ... canceling her Las Vegas residency, which was supposed to start next month, before abruptly canceling a Dollywood appearance just a few weeks ago. Dolly's longtime husband -- Carl Dean -- passed away in March 2025.

Dolly famously turned down the Presidential Medal of Freedom twice when offered by the Trump Administration ... though she insisted the reasons surrounded scheduling, not a political statement. In fact, Dolly never took a stand on politics.

She was 80.