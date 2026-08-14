Dolly Parton Abruptly Cancels Dollywood Appearance, Doctor Advised Not to Travel

Dolly Parton was forced to miss a major event at her beloved Dollywood theme park this week after her doctor advised her to stay in Nashville amid ongoing health issues.

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The 80-year-old country icon was scheduled to appear in person Friday for the opening of Dollywood’s new roller coaster, NightFlight Expedition ... however, Dolly ended up joining the celebration virtually last-minute.

Dolly -- who appeared on screen wearing fairy wings -- joked that her Nashville doctor had "clipped my wings" and told her she shouldn’t travel this week ... adding she wanted to keep fans informed about what she’s going through.

Dolly explained to fans that she was dealing with dehydration and occasional dizziness, saying "I’m supposed to be there in person, like we planned" ... adding "Now I’ve told you before, all my fans, that I have had a few little health issues."

The latest setback comes after Dolly dealt with several health-related issues over the past year. She revealed last fall that she had suffered from kidney stones and an infection, which forced her to take time to recover.

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She later postponed and ultimately canceled her planned Las Vegas residency, explaining that she needed additional time and treatment before she would be ready for a full stage performance.

Dolly’s most recent public appearance came in June at the ribbon-cutting for her Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop in Cornersville, Tennessee.

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Despite the health setbacks, Dolly continues to work ... recently announcing a Broadway musical based on her life, "Dolly: A True Original Musical" -- and while she will not portray herself onstage, Dolly says she will remain closely involved with the production and help tell her story through her own words and music.