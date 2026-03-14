Dolly Parton Shares Health Update After Medical Scare

Dolly Parton says she is doing just fine following her health concerns that postponed her Las Vegas concerts last fall in a rare update during her first major appearance in months.

The country music icon revealed she's "taking good care of" her health issues while on stage to open up Dollywood -- her Tennessee amusement park -- for the season, according to footage shared by local station WVLT 8.

Dolly explained she got "worn down and worn out" following the death of her longtime husband, Carl Dean. The pair were married for 58 years before his death in March 2025 at 82.

Staying positive, she added ... "I just got myself kind of where I needed to build myself back up spiritually, emotionally, and physically. But, all is good. It didn’t slow me down."

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As we mentioned, Dolly postponed her Vegas shows due to undisclosed medical issues -- though weeks before, she revealed she had kidney stones. She also skipped the Hall of Fame ceremony for the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) for Dollywood in November 2025.

Her sister, Freida, also made fans panic when she said last year she was "up all night praying for my sister, Dolly" ... but later cleared the air, writing ... "I didn't mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly. She's been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer."