Dolly Parton Apologizes for Missing Ceremony Honoring Dollywood

It's no secret Dolly Parton's proud of her work with Dollywood ... but she wasn't able to attend a ceremony honoring the park's achievements earlier this week.

The country music legend was supposed to show up at an event Monday where her theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, was inducted into the the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Hall of Fame ... but she ended up not making it, reports WCNC-TV.

Dolly addressed her absence Wednesday in a video on Dollywood's official Instagram account, apologizing for not being able to attend.

She said she'd been dealing with unspecified "health challenges" throughout the fall, and her doctors told her to "take it easy" -- which meant skipping the ceremony.

Dolly said she's still feeling great about her park being inducted into the Hall of Fame and thanked the park's team for their hard work.

Dolly's been open about dealing with issues related to her health over the past few months, although she's never specified what she's had to work through.