Dolly Parton Cancels Vegas Residency, Shares Health Update, on Video

Play video content Video: Dolly Parton Scraps Vegas Residency, Gives Fans Health Update Instagram/@dollyparton

Dolly Parton's Vegas comeback is hitting the brakes again ... 'cause the country queen says her body still needs more time in the shop.

Dolly shared a video on Instagram on Monday ... telling fans she's improving and "responding really well to meds and treatments" ... but she's not quite ready to hit the stage in Las Vegas just yet. Her residency was previously pushed from December 2025 to September 2026 amid health issues.

Watch the clip ... in classic Dolly fashion, she kept things funny while explaining the situation ... saying some of the meds make her "swimmy headed," and she can’t exactly be dizzy while carrying banjos and guitars in 5-inch heels, rocking rhinestones, big hair and an even bigger personality.

She quipped she's like an old classic car -- still has shine, just needs a full engine rebuild before hitting the road again.

Dolly also got more specific about what's been going on ... saying her immune system and digestive system got "all out of whack" over the last couple years. She also joked she's had so many kidney stones removed, it's like they’re digging them out of a Tennessee rock quarry.

Still, she made it clear she’s not checking out of work completely. She says she's still recording, making videos, working on Dollywood projects, her Nashville museum and hotel, and her Broadway musical, "Dolly, A True Original Musical."

She also got emotional talking about late husband Carl Dean -- who died last year -- saying the "year of firsts" without him was hard ... but fans' love, flowers, cards and letters have helped her heal.