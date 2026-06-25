Dolly Parton Makes Surprise Appearance Amid Health Scares

Dolly Parton made a surprise appearance Wednesday at the opening of Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop ... a great relief to worried fans after she canceled her Las Vegas residency a month ago due to health issues.

Dolly dropped by the opening ceremony of the travel stop in Cornersville, TN ... the joint serving BBQ and coffee aptly named "Cup of Ambition," per local reports.

The country music icon was a sight for sore eyes ... because she's stepped back from several appearances while recovering from health issues -- and grieving the death of her husband, Carl Dean.

As TMZ reported ... Dolly announced in early May that her health was improving ... but she wasn't ready to hit the stage in Las Vegas just yet. Her residency was previously pushed from December 2025 to September 2026 due to health issues.

But, Dolly also said at the time she wasn't done on stage just yet ... she simply needed more time before she was ready to work 9 to 5 -- and maybe she's about to punch in!