Lindsay Clancy Reporter Who Gave Creepy Grin: Vanity Fair Essay About Trial Cancelled

The Vanity Fair reporter who went viral for her unsettling grin and wink during the Lindsay Clancy murder trial has to find something new to smile about ... because the outlet has called off the essay from her they planned on running.

A spokesperson for VF's parent company, Condé Nast, tells TMZ ... "We were interested in the prospect of a personal essay by Brittany Romano about her experience growing up with Lindsay Clancy. Yesterday, after clear conflicts with our editorial standards and processes, we informed Romano that we were not moving forward with her essay and informed the court that she is no longer credentialed by Vanity Fair."

Play video content Video: Lindsay Clancy Reporter Gives Creepy Grin, Wink During Trial

Romano went viral on Monday, when a camera panning the courtroom caught her in the front row of the gallery ... she mugged for the camera, with a super creepy smile ... and even freaking winked.

She was immediately bashed on social media ... with critics saying her decorum for such a heinous trial was pretty gross ... especially for a journalist representing such an iconic publication.

1) Did she have a liquid lunch and then go to court?

2) Her dad was like hey I saw you at the murder trial, why weren’t you smiling? pic.twitter.com/mvMMnXMtF1 @jaybronious

A streamer caught up with Brittany in the parking lot and asked her why the heck she was grinning ear-to-ear during a murder trial with three children as victims ... and her response was also attacked as pretty lame.

Her answer ... she "grew up with Lindsay" ... and also she was mugging for her dad ... who said she needed to smile more on TV.