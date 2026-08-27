Chris Brown Shut Down In Effort to Slow Down Ex-Housekeeper From Taking Cut of Tour Money

Chris Brown was shut down in his attempt to get some extra time before turning over info his ex-housekeeper needs to collect on the $13 million judgment she won against him ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, a L.A. judge denied Chris' request for an extra month to turn over a list of his sources of income to Maria Avila, who was awarded $13 million over an alleged 2020 dog attack at his home.

The judge previously ordered Chris to produce the information about all of his income ... including money coming in from his current tour with Usher.

Specifically, he has to provide info about how much he's paid per concert, appearance fees he's pulling in, merchandise sales, and even YouTube revenue.