Chris Brown Claims Talk of Rihanna Assault in Court Screwed Him in $13 Million Judgment

Chris Brown believes he was hit with a massive $12.9 million judgment because the judge let the jury hear about his assault on Rihanna ... and now he wants a do-over ... TMZ has learned.

The singer filed court docs seeking a new trial in the case against his former housekeeper, Maria Avila, which ended with a huge judgment in her favor.

You'll recall ... Maria filed the suit claiming she suffered severe injuries due to a vicious attack by a dog at Chris' L.A. home.

Chris denied he was legally responsible for her injuries.

Before the trial, Chris asked the court to ban any testimony about his 2009 felony domestic violence conviction for his attack against his then-girlfriend, Rihanna.

The judge decided to allow the testimony, despite Chris' argument that it lacked any connection to the case and could prejudice the jury against him. Chris said the conviction was 17 years ago, when he was only 20 ... and insists the arrest being discussed prejudiced the jury against him.