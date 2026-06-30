Chris Brown Ordered to Pay $13M Over Dog Attack

Chris Brown is on the hook for a massive judgement to his ex-housekeeper after a jury found him liable for her injuries from a dog attack on his property, TMZ has learned.

A jury came down with the decision on Tuesday after a lengthy trial between Chris and Maria Avila.

Maria sued Chris claiming he was negligent in allowing the large dog to roam his backyard … which is where she claims she was mauled while taking out the trash. In his initial response to the lawsuit, Chris argued Maria provoked the dog and caused her own injuries.

In court, Maria said she was covered in blood after the attack. Chris said he didn’t call 911 personally, fearing the call would leak. A member of his team eventually made the call.