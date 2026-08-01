Chris Brown Wants Verdict Tossed, New Trial for Dog Bite Lawsuit

Chris Brown is not happy about being ordered to pay a woman nearly $13 million over his dog attacking her ... and officially plans on asking for the verdict to be tossed and a new trial set.

That's right -- the singer filed a notice in Los Angeles Friday, which was obtained by TMZ, to declare he and his company, Black Pyramid LLC, officially plan to ask for a new trial after the judgment entered on July 16.

We told you all about the case -- a Los Angeles jury decided earlier this month CB was liable for his 200-pound Caucasian shepherd named Hades viciously mauling his housekeeper Maria Avila while she was emptying trash in his Tarzana, California home on December 12, 2020. They ordered him to pay $12.9 million in damages.

Maria said she suffered damages to her arm and face, which allegedly required dozens of sutures and skin grafts to fix ... and she said she has nerve damage, making it difficult to work.

But, in the new filing by Chris' legal team, they argue a bunch of reasons there should be a new trial -- irregularity in the proceedings which prevented him from having a fair trial, jury misconduct, insufficient new findings that prove his innocence, an excessive amount of damages for the plaintiff, and more.

A hearing on his notice of intention to move for a new trial is set for September 22, where the judge will hear his arguments and decide how to move forward.