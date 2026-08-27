Play video content Video: Harry Styles Pays Tribute to Dolly Parton During Madison Square Garden Concert X/@eversinceatlnta

Harry Styles celebrated the life of Dolly Parton in a major way during his NYC concert Wednesday night, telling the crowd he loved the country music sensation and dedicating one song to her.

The British singer-songwriter hit the stage at Madison Square Garden and, at one point during his sold-out show, told the fans that he wanted to say a proper "thank you" to all of the musicians who inspired him over the years, including Dolly. As the fans screamed and cheered, Harry said, "Dolly, we love you, thank you so much."

Moments later, Dolly's famous 1974 song, "I Will Always Love You," played throughout the arena with Harry asking the audience to dance to the beautiful ballad. Harry's fiancée, Zoë Kravitz, was also in the crowd to show her support for Dolly.

Harry wasn't the only singer to pay tribute to Dolly ... John Mayer also gave a tip of the hat to the music legend during his Wednesday night performance at The Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, New York. Like Harry, John wrapped up his set with a guitar version of "I Will Always Love You."

Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and many other celebs have also paid homage to the country music icon.