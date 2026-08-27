Navy Sailor Who Jumped Off Aircraft Carrier Faces Punishment: Report

A sailor who jumped off the USS Abraham Lincoln in an apparent suicide attempt is now being disciplined by the Navy, according to a report.

Citing court records and the sailor's wife, MS NOW says the Navy man is being punished for violating 2 articles of the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

The outlet reports the sailor allegedly ran afoul of Article 83, which states that a service member intentionally fakes an illness or hurts themselves to avoid work, duty, or service. He also allegedly violated Article 86, which means that a service member failed to be at their required place of duty without proper authority.

The sailor's wife told MS NOW, “I think they’re insane for doing this to people who need mental help ... Instead of giving them help, this is just another huge stressor.”

His wife also says that while he was deployed, she gave birth to their daughter in February. The sailor constantly asked his superiors for paternity leave, but he was rejected at every turn. The couple, both 19, also share a 3 1/2-year-old son.

On August 3, the sailor reportedly jumped off the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and was "medically evacuated" to a hospital. Then, on August 13, he was reportedly transferred to the Naval Medical Center San Diego, where staff checked his vital signs, but wouldn't let him see a psychiatrist or therapist.

After his release, the sailor was ordered to go straight back to work without seeing a psychiatrist. His first therapy session reportedly went down on August 26, about two weeks after his alleged suicide attempt.

Now, the sailor is facing a non-judicial punishment, which usually brings a reprimand to service members for minor rule violations.

We've reported on the USS Lincoln, and the conditions on it ... from broken toilets to trouble getting mail ... and even one sailor, whose mom told us on "TMZ Live" that when she asked how he was doing, he asked for "a gun and a bullet."