USS Lincoln Sailor Told His Mother 'Get Me a Gun and a Bullet'

A sailor aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln is so worn down, when his mom asks how he's doing he tells her, "Just get me a gun and a bullet."

The sailor's mother, Danielle, joined us on "TMZ Live" Tuesday and told us morale aboard the carrier has plummeted during its extended deployment in the Middle East.

Danielle says her son recently finished a 16-hour shift and sent her a photo of his meal -- one lonely pile of slop resembling dog food. He sarcastically called it "great" before heading off to pull another six hours of watch.

The concerned mother stressed her son is a committed sailor, not a complainer, and said the grim remark -- delivered with a "lol" -- told her something was wrong.

He also compared the experience to "American Horror Story: Murder House," telling her ... "It feels like everybody here is dead, but we don't know it yet."

Danielle says he meant the crew feels trapped and left in the dark about when they'll finally return home.

She is a President Trump supporter, but disagreed with Trump's claim the deployment was "not nearly long enough." Her son hasn't heard the remark, she says, because sailors have virtually no access to outside news.

There's finally some relief on the horizon ... Danielle says his messages sound noticeably more positive since he learned the USS George Washington is headed to replace the Lincoln.