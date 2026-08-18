Trump Aide Natalie Harp Draws Scrutiny Over Constant Presence, See Their Photos

If Donald Trump is in the frame, odds are Natalie Harp isn't far away ... with the President's executive assistant becoming a near-constant presence by his side.

Natalie is suddenly getting extra scrutiny after Sen. Jon Ossoff mentioned her during a speech Sunday ... claiming Trump would rather build his White House ballroom and "travel with Natalie" than do his job as POTUS.

Play video content Video: Jon Ossoff Takes Aim at Donald Trump and Natalie Harp CNN

We did some digging and found a bunch of photos of Natalie and Trump together ... so check out the gallery and see what the fuss is all about.

Natalie has traveled extensively with Trump -- and was among the select few who accompanied him during a secret plane switcheroo as he left Turkey amid an alleged security threat ... while top officials, other White House staff and reporters remained aboard the decoy aircraft.

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Trump was asked about Sen. Ossoff's comments Monday ... but skipped right over the Natalie portion ... responding, "You mean Pee-wee Herman" before defending the ballroom project.

Natalie is also known as Trump's "human printer" because she once carried a portable printer to supply him with articles and other materials on the road.

Her devotion seemingly goes well beyond the job description. The New York Times reported Natalie sent Trump several laudatory and deeply personal letters in 2023 that "unnerved" people around him.

"You are all that matters to me," she reportedly wrote in one ... another read, "I want to bring you joy."