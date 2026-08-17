President Trump Hosts Teen Lifeguard and Boy He Rescued For White House Visit

Play video content Video: President Trump Welcomes Teen Lifeguard and the Boy He Saved to the White House Fox News

The 16-year-old lifeguard who saved a 10-year-old boy from drowning came face-to-face with him again Monday ... this time in the Oval Office ... during a meeting with President Trump.

Ryder Williams and Nathaniel Rai sat down with Trump at the White House on Monday ... weeks after Ryder pulled Nathaniel from some dangerous waves at Seabright Beach in Santa Cruz, CA.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Trump said he asked Nathaniel one very important question about how crucial Ryder's rescue had been ... and the boy's answer left little doubt.

POTUS then told him, "You're gonna have a long and beautiful life."

The visit fulfilled Trump's promise to honor Ryder after video of the rescue went viral.

As we reported ... Nathaniel wasn't Ryder's only save that day ... his family said the teen rescued five swimmers in all -- including two after Nathaniel ... and those two were even more dangerous.