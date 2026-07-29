16-Year-Old Hero Lifeguard Saved More Santa Cruz Swimmers That Day, Family Says

The heroic teen lifeguard who saved a young boy in Santa Cruz, CA also saved other swimmers that day, according to his family.

16-year-old Ryder Williams went viral for a video of him rescuing a young boy from intense waves off last weekend at Seabright Beach, but as intense as that action was ... turns out Ryder did that 2 more times.

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His grandfather told the California Post ... "He had two rescues afterwards on the same day that were more gnarly." In fact, the proud grandpa says Ryder's total tally was 5 saves on Saturday alone.

Ryder's dad says the national attention has been a lot, telling the outlet ... "We’re so overwhelmed. I’m trying to shelter him. I still see him as a little boy."

That attention included catching President Trump's eye ... he says he plans to invite the lifeguard and his family to D.C. and present him with a "high civilian honor."