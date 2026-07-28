President Trump Invites 16-Year-Old Lifeguard Hero to White House

You Saved Boy From Ocean, Now Come to the White House!!!

A 16-year-old California lifeguard is being invited to the White House ... President Trump plans to honor the teen who saved a young swimmer from pounding waves in a daring ocean rescue captured on video.

The teen lifeguard was on duty at Seabright Beach in Santa Cruz County over the weekend when a 10-year-old boy was struggling in some high surf ... he rushed in to help bring the boy back to safety, and it caught Trump's attention.

POTUS said Tuesday he'll invite the lifeguard and his family to D.C. to present him with a "High Civilian Honor."

Trump also said he might even invite the boy who was rescued.

Give this 16-year-old lifeguard the highest civilian honor. This is truly the best of America! Well done! pic.twitter.com/Pq99xNK6WI @EricTrump

The announcement came after Eric Trump shared the rescue video on X and urged his dad to recognize the teen for being "truly the best of America."

A second lifeguard and some beachgoers also stepped in to help with the rescue effort ... but it doesn't sound like any of them are getting flown out to D.C.

The 10-year-old was reportedly evaluated by paramedics ... and he went home with his parents, apparently unharmed.