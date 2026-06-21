Savannah Guthrie Calls Husband Family's 'Hero' in Loving Father's Day Post

Savannah Guthrie's shining light on her husband, Mike Feldman, this Father's Day ... calling him a "hero" in her family.

The veteran newscaster shared a photo of Mike hugging their two children -- Vale and Charley -- in a bed. The kids are both smiling, and Mike has a loving look on his face as he stares into the camera.

She captioned the snuggly snap, "our hero ❤️. happy fathers day."

Of course, Mike has been a critical support system for Savannah over the last few months since her mother Nancy Guthrie went missing from her Tucson, Arizona home on January 31, 2026.

A few days after she disappeared, Mike told Page Six he felt “mostly unhelpful" in the search effort ... though it seems Savannah doesn't feel that way about her life partner at all.

Mike shared an equally effusive Mother's Day post about Savannah last month ... calling her "the strongest person I know."