Savannah Guthrie Posts Emotional Scripture About Mom's Kidnapping

Savannah Guthrie is speaking out again about the kidnapping of her mom, Nancy Guthrie, as police and FBI agents continue their desperate search for her after 4 grueling months.

The "Today" show co-host posted a snapshot of a painting of Jesus Christ's ascension on her Instagram stories, tying it to Nancy's abduction from her home in Tucson, Arizona, on February 1.

Savannah wrote, "Oh my, my soul, it cries out, soul, it cries out, bring her home." That last part is a clear reference to Nancy, who is 84 and in poor health.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pima County Sheriff's Office are still following up on leads ... and have not arrested anyone in the puzzling case. Several media outlets, including TMZ, received ransom notes from the possible abductors, but even those leads have cooled.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos gave an update on the case on May 12, saying his investigators and FBI agents are testing DNA evidence to try to identify the perpetrator.