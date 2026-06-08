Savannah Guthrie Breaks Down During 'Today' Segment Over Missing Mom Nancy

I'm Just Trying To Keep It Together

Play video content Video: Savannah Guthrie Gets Emotional Recalling Mom Nancy on 'Today' Show NBC

Savannah Guthrie is still grappling with the disappearance of her mom, Nancy ... and she got emotional revealing the advice she believes her mom would be giving her right now.

The "Today" show co-host fought back tears during a conversation with Jenna Bush Hager, opening up about the difficult reality of carrying on with work while still wondering what happened to her mom.

Savannah admitted it hasn't been easy balancing her emotions with the demands of live TV, saying there are times she feels like she has to hold everything together in order to do her job.

Teary-eyed, she said she believes her mom would be encouraging her to keep moving forward and not stop living her life despite the pain and grief.

The longtime NBC personality credited her coworkers and the people around her at the show for helping her through the ordeal ... describing the "Today" team as a second family.

Play video content Video: Savannah Guthrie Gets Emotional in Apology to Family During Ongoing Disappearance NBC

As we've reported, Nancy's disappearance has left Savannah and her family searching for answers ... with the veteran broadcaster speaking publicly in recent months about the emotional toll the situation has taken on her.