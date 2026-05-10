Savannah Guthrie's Husband Shares Support on First Mother's Day Since Nancy's Disappearance

It's the first Mother's Day since Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy, was kidnapped ... and her family is surrounding her with support.

Her husband, Michael Feldman, took to Instagram to share a photo of the "Today" show host holding their kids tight in an emotional embrace.

He wrote in the caption ... "To the strongest person I know. Surrounding you with love on Mother’s Day."

As you know, Nancy has been missing for months ... since she was abducted from her home in Tucson, AZ on February 1.

Former Today cohost Hoda Kotb sent some love Savannah's way, commenting on Michael's post ... "Holding you."