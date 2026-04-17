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Nancy Guthrie: Pima County Dragged For Nancy 'Found' Post Fiasco

Nancy Guthrie Pima County Dragged Over 'Found' Post Fail!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
nancy radakovich nancy guthrie x 2

The search for Nancy Guthrie’s been dragging on for nearly two months -- but the Pima County Sheriff's Department had people thinking it was finally over ... before the internet quickly called BS!

The department dropped a "Update: Nancy has been located" post on X Thursday night -- and given they’re the ones leading the search for Savannah Guthrie’s mom, you’d assume they meant that Nancy. Not quite.

nancy radakovich pima county sheriffs office x 1

A quick glance at the poster attached tells a very different story -- it’s actually a completely different woman, Nancy Radakovich, with "LOCATED" stamped across her pic

And yeah ... people weren’t having it. Cue the backlash -- users slammed it as clickbait, made it clear they thought Nancy Guthrie had finally been found, and roasted Pima County for "playing them like that."

pima county nancy tweets x

To be fair, the update came right after another post asking for help finding Radakovich -- full details and all -- but looks like they got so excited about the good news, they rushed the update without spelling it out.

As for Nancy Guthrie ... still no breakthrough -- but thankfully, Nancy Radakovich and her family got the happy ending.

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