Nancy Guthrie: Pima County Dragged For Nancy 'Found' Post Fiasco

The search for Nancy Guthrie’s been dragging on for nearly two months -- but the Pima County Sheriff's Department had people thinking it was finally over ... before the internet quickly called BS!

The department dropped a "Update: Nancy has been located" post on X Thursday night -- and given they’re the ones leading the search for Savannah Guthrie’s mom, you’d assume they meant that Nancy. Not quite.

A quick glance at the poster attached tells a very different story -- it’s actually a completely different woman, Nancy Radakovich, with "LOCATED" stamped across her pic

And yeah ... people weren’t having it. Cue the backlash -- users slammed it as clickbait, made it clear they thought Nancy Guthrie had finally been found, and roasted Pima County for "playing them like that."

To be fair, the update came right after another post asking for help finding Radakovich -- full details and all -- but looks like they got so excited about the good news, they rushed the update without spelling it out.