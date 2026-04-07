Savannah Guthrie Discusses Book About Finding Joy on 'Today' Show

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Savannah Guthrie is taking tips on the art of finding joy -- explaining joy and sadness aren't mutually exclusive -- in one of her first mornings back on the "Today" show.

The longtime NBC host chatted with author Kate Bowler, who wrote "Joyful, Anyway" ... a book all about finding joy when circumstances aren't perfect.

Check out the vid ... Guthrie says it's the exact book she needs right now -- more on that in a minute -- while making it clear being joyful doesn't mean embracing toxic positivity or forcing oneself to be happy.

SG then says something very profound ... "Joy is something that can coincide with sadness" -- a statement which probably holds an even deeper meaning for Guthrie.

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As we told you ... Monday marked Guthrie's first day back at "Today" since her mother, Nancy, was abducted in the early morning hours of February 1.

On the same day she made her return, TMZ received a new demand letter from a person claiming they last saw Nancy in Mexico.

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The note is from the same person who has been offering to blow the whistle on the kidnappers for months ... in exchange for 1 bitcoin. The sender also put their claim in plain English -- Nancy's dead.