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Savannah Guthrie Tears Up Seeing Fans During First Show Back at 'Today'

Savannah Guthrie Moved to Tears by Crowd at 'Today' Show Return

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
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FEELING THE LOVE
NBC

It's an emotional morning for Savannah Guthrie ... Monday marks her first show back at "Today" since her mother disappeared two months ago.

She stepped out onto the 30 Rock plaza -- walking hand-in-hand with Jenna Bush Hager -- to rejoin cohosts Craig Melvin, Carson Daly, Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones as they anchor the show surrounded by a cheering crowd.

Savannah Guthrie Returns To 'Today' Show 4/6/26
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Back On Set! Launch Gallery
NBC/TODAY

Craig welcomed back the show's "North Star," and Savannah is seen tearing up while greeting fans ... many of whom were holding signs that said "Welcome back Savannah."

She wiped the tears away as she thanked the crowd for their love and support, saying ... "You guys have been so beautiful. I received so many letters, so much kindness, to me and my whole family. We feel it, we feel your prayers, thank you!"

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NBC

Savannah's mother, Nancy, went missing on February 1. The "Today" host had stepped away from the show to focus on the search and investigation.

Savannah Guthrie Visits 'Today' Staff
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Back At Studio 1A Launch Gallery
AP

Before returning to the morning show, she gave an emotional interview to former cohost Hoda Kotb, detailing the heartbreaking past couple of months.

Local authorities and the FBI are still searching for Nancy ... but haven't had any breakthroughs yet.

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