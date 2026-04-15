Hero High School Principal Shot as He Disarms School Shooter, on Video

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Chilling security video shows the exact moment an Oklahoma high school principal explodes out of an office and tackles an armed gunman -- a takedown that ends with the heroic principal getting shot in the leg.

Pauls Valley High School Principal Kirk Moore went into full hero mode ... charging 20-year-old armed suspect Victor Lee Hawkins from behind, slamming him onto a bench, and ripping a handgun from his grip as terrified students scatter.

Check out video from inside the school ... which shows Hawkins lurking in the hallway with his firearms.

Authorities say Hawkins had just walked into the school lobby on April 7 with two semiautomatic pistols ... ordering students to the ground before trying to open fire. One gun jammed -- buying precious seconds -- and after clearing it, he allegedly fired again and missed.

The footage shows panic and terror -- students are pleading for their lives and bolting for safety -- just moments before Moore storms in and changes everything.

Even after being shot in the leg during the struggle, Moore keeps Hawkins pinned down, while another staffer rushes in, kicks the weapon away, and hauls it off.

Prosecutors say Hawkins, a former student, admitted he didn’t like Moore and was allegedly inspired by the Columbine High School massacre. Cops say he told them he planned to kill students, staff, Moore, and himself -- using guns he took from his father in secret.

In a statement released Friday, Moore said that he is "healthy and recovering" and that he looks forward to returning to work as soon as he is able.

Authorities said the footage tells the whole story -- Moore’s split-second move likely stopped a mass tragedy. KFOR-TV reports authorities are investigating how Hawkins got into the building ... whether an accomplice opened a door for him.

Hawkins remains locked up on $1M bail and is due in court May 8, facing multiple felony charges.