Rapper OJ da Juiceman Out of Jail After Allegedly Pointing Gun at Cop

Rapper OJ da Juiceman isn't skipping a beat after spending a few weeks in lockup ... in fact, TMZ has learned he will be releasing a few!

The trap rapper -- who cops have accused of pointing a gun at a Georgia State Patrol officer -- got out of the clink early this morning ... and, his manager Rueben Wood says his time away hasn't slowed him down at all.

Wood tells TMZ ... OJ was working on some new music prior to his March arrest -- and fans will get to hear it all very soon.

Plus, da Juiceman won't just be sitting in the back of the proverbial fridge ... he's set to hit the stage in the coming days as well, Wood says.

As for the medical incident he suffered behind bars -- caused by his Type 1 diabetes, his management told us -- Wood says he's doing perfectly fine on the outside now that he's able to receive his proper insulin injections.

Remember ... cops arrested OJ da Juiceman and accused him of pointing a gun at a law enforcement officer while driving in and out of traffic on a Georgia highway.

OJ's facing one felony count of aggravated assault upon a public safety officer, plus one misdemeanor count of pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another, and one felony count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony ... plus a bunch of misdemeanor traffic offenses.