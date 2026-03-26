Rapper OJ da Juiceman Suffered Medical Emergency in Custody

OJ da Juiceman's reps are rushing to his defense after what they say was an unjust arrest ... which led to a "serious medical emergency."

OJ's management tells TMZ ... "While in custody, OJ suffered a serious medical episode related to his Type 1 diabetes on March 21 and required emergency treatment at Grady Memorial Hospital. His health and safety should never have been put at risk in this way."

As we reported ... the trap rapper was arrested March 15 by the Georgia State Patrol and slapped with 10 charges ... after a trooper claimed OJ passed him on the interstate and pointed a gun at him multiple times.

However, there's a sworn affidavit from a woman who claims OJ wasn't driving the car troopers are talking about. She claims OJ rented a car on her behalf, and she permitted another man to use the rental car. She says, to her knowledge, OJ was not driving the car at the time of the alleged incident.

According to the rapper's management, OJ has the utmost respect for law enforcement, and the things he's been accused of are totally against his character.

What's more ... OJ's manager claims the police know "who actually committed this offense" and they say it ain't OJ yet they continue to move forward with charges.