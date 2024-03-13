Trap Rapper OJ da Juiceman Arrested On Cocaine, Gun Charges In Georgia

OJ da Juiceman's 'brick' lyrics and infectious ad-libs may be his claim to fame -- but Georgia officials are looking at him in a different light after they say the rapper was ridin' dirty.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, OJ was flagged for allegedly speeding in Coweta County, GA on March 4 around 10 PM ... and gave responding officers a short chase before he eventually pulled over.

After being apprehended, Coweta County sheriffs say OJ had cocaine and a 9mm handgun in his 2024 Ford Expedition and popped him on charges for drug trafficking in cocaine and other drugs, fleeing cops, firearm possession, and failure to maintain his lane.

We’re told the 42-year-old rapper has been sitting in the jail since the arrest.

OJ had a spark when he first started rap ... he was a 2010 XXL Freshman alongside, J. Cole, Freddie Gibbs and Nipsey Hussle and was aligned with Gucci Mane early on ... but has only been releasing music sporadically the past few years.