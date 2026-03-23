Rapper OJ da Juiceman Arrested, Allegedly Pointed Gun at Trooper on Highway

OJ da Juiceman got arrested in Georgia after allegedly pointing a handgun at a state trooper ... but it looks like he's ready to fight the allegation.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the trap rapper was arrested March 15 by the Georgia State Patrol and slapped with 10 charges ... after a trooper claimed OJ passed him on the interstate and pointed a gun at him multiple times.

The trooper claims they were merging into the HOV lane on I-20 East in Atlanta in late January when OJ started tailgating and honking at him. He says OJ then passed him, pointed a black handgun at him, and sped off, recklessly driving in and out of traffic.

The trooper alleges he caught up to OJ, and OJ again pointed the gun at him and drove away recklessly.

Law enforcement says officers investigated and were able to identify OJ and the car ... a Nissan Altima.

An arrest warrant was issued last month, and OJ was arrested last week ... among the 10 charges is one felony count of aggravated assault upon a public safety officer, plus one misdemeanor count of pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another, and one felony count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony ... plus a bunch of misdemeanor traffic offenses.

In asking for his release on bond, OJ's attorney says the rapper "is a well-known Atlanta musician and recording artist" with a career, family, and identity rooted in Georgia ... and as a public figure, he says he doesn't pose a flight risk.

Plus, there's a sworn affidavit from a woman who claims OJ wasn't driving the car troopers are talking about. She claims OJ rented a car on her behalf, and she permitted another man to use the rental car. She says, to her knowledge, OJ was not driving the car at the time of the alleged incident.