Tekashi 6ix9ine's House Visited by Trespasser as He Phoned Girlfriend From Jail

Tekashi 6ix9ine was on the phone with his girlfriend, Aliday Alzugaray, from jail on Friday while Aliday was watching a woman allegedly trying to break into their home ... this according to a police report.

According to the report, obtained by TMZ, Tekashi was on the phone with his girlfriend, who was at his Florida home ... while he remains locked up in a federal detention facility in Brooklyn. Cops say his girlfriend was worried about a woman -- identified as Chanique Lambert -- who was allegedly armed with a gun, trying to get into the house.

Police say the family was already aware of Chanique, as they claim she had been trying to get onto the property for the past month and a half by using the same method -- arriving in an Uber and telling security she's Tekashi's cousin.

Police say Chanique attempted this same method Friday, and was initially turned away -- as security had been instructed not to let her in. However, cops say they were told Chanique apparently exited the Uber and snuck past security undetected.

She was later spotted by Anthony Espinal, a family friend, who told police Chanique jumped in front of his car and asked him how to get to Tekashi's street. Anthony told police he intentionally gave Chanique the wrong directions and alerted Aliday that Chanique was in the area.

According to police, Aliday rushed inside with her son and locked all the doors ... and that's when Tekashi called.

Cops say officers arrived and talked to Chanique, who they say told them Tekashi instructed her to wait in his backyard until he returned from jail, because she's a rapper who had a song to record with him. When questioned further, cops say Chanique changed her story to say that she was there for art-related work.

Chanique was then arrested on a misdemeanor trespassing charge, with bond set at $1,000.