Tekashi 6ix9ine Wants to Dance With Nicolás Maduro in Jail

Tekashi 6ix9ine will be spending 3 months at the same jail currently housing Nicolás Maduro ... and he tells TMZ he hopes to hang out with the ousted Venezuelan dictator.

The rapper tells us, "I want to dance with Maduro!"

Streamer Adin Ross accompanied Tekashi -- streaming the events -- as he showed up to check into jail Tuesday afternoon ... they rolled up in a Sprinter van, with Tekashi rapping over his own tracks on the speakers inside ... check out the video to watch 69 walk through the gates escorted by federal corrections officers.

ICYMI ... The New York Times reported a video of Maduro dancing actually motivated "some on the Trump team" to pull the trigger on capturing him in Venezuela.

Maduro’s public dancing was the last straw for “some on the Trump team”, who decided to move forward with the operation to capture him

—NYT pic.twitter.com/NAlgrzPd7J — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 4, 2026 @RpsAgainstTrump

Tekashi says he also plans to ask Maduro to play cards -- specifically Spades.

They will have to find something to pass the time... The Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, is the place they'll be calling home for a while. The jail is notorious for its high-profile inmates, which currently also includes Luigi Mangione.

Tekashi says if he bumps into Luigi, he's gonna tell the alleged shooter about all the love he gets on social media.

Don't get him wrong ... Tekashi says he never wants someone -- like slain UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson -- to be taken from their family. But while Luigi is accused of killing Thompson, Tekashi says he doesn't think Luigi is a bad guy.

Tekashi's sentencing stems from pleading guilty in July to possessing cocaine and MDMA in March 2025 -- a huge violation of his probation.