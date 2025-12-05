Tekashi 6ix9ine Sentenced To 3 Months After Pleading Guilty To Drug Possession

Tekashi 6ix9ine just caught a huge break at his sentencing on Friday!!! Feds had been pushing for the rainbow-haired rapper to get prison time for various probation violations, and the judge agreed -- to just 3 months!!!

The judge labeled Tekashi a "dumpster fire" during his sentencing in federal court in NYC on Friday and explained the violation requires prison time no matter what, but opted not to throw the book at him.

He now has a report date of January 6, 2026.

It was the same judge who granted his conditional release during the COVID-19 pandemic and felt smarter decisions would be made, but apparently, they have not.

The rapper had previously fessed up to possessing coke and ex -- in addition to pleading guilty to assaulting a man in a mall who called him a "snitch" to his face!!!

6ix9ine has been on probation since coming home in 2020 after his highly profiled racketeering case involving the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, where he testified against them after claiming they double-crossed him.

Play video content 3/12/25 TMZ.com