Tekashi 69 Assures Antonio Brown They 'Won't Get Charlie Kirk'd' On Adin Ross Stream

Play video content Kick/adinross

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Antonio Brown were streaming with Adin Ross on Tuesday when a car full of fans rolled up, making for a tense moment, before the controversial rapper used Charlie Kirk's assassination to calm everyone's nerves.

The men were hanging out outside Tekashi's Florida home, streaming, when an SUV pulled up in the dark of night and called out for 6ix9ine.

Antonio brown is wild for this 😭😭 "Nobody gonna charlie kirk me" pic.twitter.com/jnMI22RL8C — Mystic Clips (@ClippedByMystic) November 19, 2025 @ClippedByMystic

"What's up, bro?" the rapper responded ... as AB and BenDaDonnn looked on nervously.

Sensing the tension, Tekashi turned to the guys and alluded to the death of the conservative activist who was gunned down in cold blood at a Turning Point USA event in Utah on September 10.

"Don't worry. We're not gonna get Charlie Kirk'd," Tekashi told Ben and AB, who smiled.

The car drove off, and the stream continued without incident.

The appearance on Ross' stream was the first time we've seen Brown since he was released from county jail in Miami on Thursday ... days after he was taken into custody in Dubai, and shipped back to the States to face a 2nd degree attempted murder with a deadly weapon charge.

Play video content

Brown is currently out on bond, where he's required to wear an ankle monitor and steer clear of the alleged victim, Zül-Qarnaįn Nantambu.

Coincidentally, AB's legal issues started at an Adin Ross boxing event, when authorities say he tried to shoot another man.

Despite what allegedly happened, it's clear the guys are still tight.