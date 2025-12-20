Tekashi 6ix9ine Home Invasion Suspect Arrested

A suspect has been arrested in connection to the scary invasion of Tekashi 6ix9ine's home ... TMZ has learned.

Pedro Roriguez -- a 19-year-old man -- was arrested and charged with armed home invasion robbery with a firearm, false imprisonment, grand theft and posession of marijuana with intent to sell or deliver ... according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say Rodriguez is just one of several suspects ... and, the investigation remains ongoing.

We broke the story ... four gunmen ransacked the rapper's Florida crib last month with video capturing the invaders slipping in through the garage and holding Tekashi's mom against her will.

The clip shows one person standing guard over Tekashi's mom, who can be heard on the video begging and pleading with the men ... while the crew tear through the house looking for valuables.