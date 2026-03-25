Rapper Desiigner Arrested for Domestic Violence in South Carolina

Rapper Desiigner was arrested Monday in South Carolina for domestic violence ... TMZ has learned.

According to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, the "Panda" rapper was taken into custody for an incident that allegedly happened earlier this month. Desiigner -- whose legal name is Sidney Royel Selby III -- has since been released on $1,500 bond, according to online records. We're working on additional details of the arrest.

In the police report, obtained by TMZ, cops say the alleged victim told them things went south the moment Selby got home on March 2 ... the mother of his young child said he came in angry, yelling, and tossing car keys ... before it turned physical, she claims. She told police when she tried to leave to retrieve luggage mistakenly left at the airport, Selby ripped the keys from her, tearing her sweatpants.

According to the woman, Selby then grabbed their child and put the kid in a car seat ... before throwing the woman to the ground when she tried to intervene. Cops say that left minor scratches on her arm and lower back. The child did not witness the alleged violence, according to police.

The woman also claims there's video of the incident, but said she couldn’t access the camera system.

Selby was gone by the time cops arrived that day. He was arrested Monday morning on suspicion of 3rd-degree domestic violence.

This isn't Selby's first run-in with cops ... in 2023, he was charged with indecent exposure after an incident on an international flight returning to the U.S.