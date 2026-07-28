Trump Claims E. Jean Carroll Pulled 'Bait-and-Switch' With $5.6M Payment

President Trump says E. Jean Carroll pulled a $5.6 million "bait-and-switch" ... claiming she promised to park his payout somewhere safe before moving it into a personal investment account.

In new court docs, obtained by TMZ, Trump says Carroll's attorney assured the court the money would be placed in an "interest-bearing account" after it left judicial control.

Trump claims the tune changed once Carroll got the cash ... with her legal team later revealing the funds were being held in a personal investment account for her retirement.

His attorneys say Carroll pointed to the S&P 500 to defend the move -- arguing the stock market exposes Trump's millions to potential losses and leaves the money at Carroll's "whims."

Trump is now asking the appeals court to order Carroll to return the entire payout to a court-controlled account while his latest Supreme Court challenge plays out. He says Carroll could distribute the money to third parties ... potentially making it difficult to recover if the judgment is overturned.

Carroll's side says the money remains intact and argues Trump's rehearing petition does not justify clawing back a judgment she has already collected.

As TMZ previously reported ... Carroll received $5.62 million earlier this month after SCOTUS declined to hear Trump's appeal of the 2023 verdict finding him liable for sexually abusing and defaming her.