Donald Trump Pays E. Jean Carroll $5.2M After Supreme Court Rejects Appeal

E. Jean Carroll is finally getting paid ... more than three years after a jury found President Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming her.

Carroll has officially received $5.62 million, including interest, from Trump after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Trump's appeal -- clearing the way for the money, which had been sitting in a court-controlled account, to be released.

Roberta Kaplan, Carroll's attorney, tells TMZ ... "Three years ago, a unanimous nine-person jury found President Trump liable for sexually assaulting and defaming E. Jean Carroll. Today, we are pleased to report that she has received the damages payment the jury awarded her as a result of that verdict."

SCOTUS declining to take up Trump's appeal on June 29 left intact the 2023 civil verdict that awarded Carroll $5 million. With interest added during the lengthy legal fight, the final payout came to $5.62 million.

The case stems from Carroll's allegation that Trump sexually assaulted her in a dressing room in the mid-1990s after the two crossed paths while shopping. A federal jury unanimously found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation, but not liable for rape under New York's legal definition.