Trump National Golf Club Hit With Disgusting Kitchen Violations

There's a buzz about the restaurant at Trump National Golf Club Washington, D.C. ... problem is, health inspectors say the joint is buzzing with flies.

Trump's Virginia property was inspected by Loudoun County health officials last month ... they checked out the main clubhouse restaurant, snack bar, and club-grill and say a "large quantity of small flies" was discovered in the storage room near the employee restrooms.

Among the other violations ... food stored at temperatures above county health code requirements -- blue cheese, sausage patties, sausage links, and pasta.

Club officials told NOTUS, which was first to report the violations, the establishment was being politically targeted ... hence the less-than-glowing report.

Other violations cited raw steak, fish, and burgers being stored improperly above ready-to-eat foods such as tortillas and sauces.

At the snack bar ... the club was dinged for the sink’s chemical sanitizer solution exceeding regulations for maximum strength level.

Trump's club also got knocked for using and storing pesticides that aren't designed for use in a food establishment.