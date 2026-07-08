Palm Beach International Airport Becomes President Donald J. Trump Airport

Donald Trump found a new place to affix his name ... an airport ... because Palm Beach International Airport is all set to be rebranded as President Donald J. Trump International Airport!!!

That's right ... as if POTUS didn't have enough named after him, now he's got a whole commercial airport in Florida.

The name change is officially going live on Thursday ... and we obtained an internal memo from a major commercial airline explaining some of the big changes.

First up is the official name change Thursday ... and then on Aug. 18, the airport code used for navigation purposes and airline reservations switches from PBI to DJT.

As you know, Trump loves to slap his name all over the place ... and his second term has seen some other notable name changes.

Trump's name was added and removed from the Kennedy Center ... he turned the Gulf of Mexico into the Gulf of America ... and he changed the Department of Defense to the Department of War ... just to name a few.