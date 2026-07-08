Trump Botches Another Beautification Project, Brown Water at Historic Fountain

The historic fountains at Meridian Hill Park have reopened after President Trump ordered a months-long renovation ... but they look like crap ... literally.

See for yourself ... the clear water that once flowed through the Washington D.C. park is now a brown mess ... and it's so bad, it makes the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool look pristine.

NEW: The water has turned brown at one of Trump's marquee beautification projects in DC at the Meridian Hill/Malcolm X Park. pic.twitter.com/P5GHtOUV8u @AaronParnas

There's no way around it ... the latest Trump beautification project looks totally botched ... with the water resembling something you'd see in a public toilet rather than a serene park in our nation's capital.

What's funny -- in a sad sort of way -- is the water looked crystal clear not too long ago ... when Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth made a pitstop at the park just a week ago with members of the National Guard ... celebrating a job well done.

Now, the National Park Service says they are keeping an eye on the water in the fountain ... but it remains a far cry from what it looked like not too long ago. Sound familiar?

Trump renovated the Reflecting Pool and quickly declared victory ... only for the Pool to suddenly turn from clear blue to sickly green due to an algae infestation.

The Pool project continues to this day ... still drawing up controversy with arrests, the indictment of ex-Olympian David Hearn, and the rehiring of the same company that did initial repairs.