Reflecting Pool Gets Post-Fourth of July Cleanup After Fireworks Fallout

The fireworks may be over, but the cleanup was just getting started Sunday morning in Washington, D.C. ... where crews were hard at work clearing the Reflecting Pool after the massive Fourth of July celebration.

In photos posted online, workers were seen cleaning out the Reflecting Pool near the Lincoln Memorial, removing debris it had collected from the holiday festivities.

The morning after ….. https://t.co/pSXV1GVBmd @MacFarlaneNews

The pool appeared to be littered with ash and other remnants left behind following the night's fireworks display and the enormous crowds that packed the area.

Everything around the Reflecting Pool is covered in a fine layer of ash. Maybe it will kill off the algae pic.twitter.com/KZZ5xitwhP @joeflood

Crews seemingly used long-handled tools and nets to scoop debris from the water while others worked along the edges of the pool, making sure one of the nation's most recognizable landmarks was restored to the "American Flag Blue" color President Trump chose during his $16 Million renovation.

The annual Fourth of July celebration draws hundreds of thousands of visitors to the National Mall ... and while the fireworks only last a few minutes, the cleanup operation is stretching well into the next day.

As we previously reported ... the monument has been invading headlines with alleged vandals being prosecuted for allegedly tearing up the interior lining of the pool shortly after its renovation.

The legal team for former Olympian David Hearn -- who was arrested after touch a piece of partially detached pool liner to see what it felt like -- told TMZ ... "These charges are outrageous and should be alarming to every American ... This indictment reflects the Administration’s effort to shift blame for their own failures."